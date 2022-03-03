Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on REGI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.55.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ:REGI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.05. 93,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,893. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $85.68.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,003,000 after buying an additional 740,630 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 423,023 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.