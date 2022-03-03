Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

REGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.34.

REGI opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

