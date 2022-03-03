Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ACM Research, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACM Research in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the year.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark increased their target price on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shares of ACMR opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $119.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ACM Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in ACM Research by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.