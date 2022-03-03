Reviewing Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Technology and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology 38.80% 38.51% 20.61% Doximity 39.15% 20.38% 17.01%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aspen Technology and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 1 3 4 0 2.38 Doximity 1 1 8 0 2.70

Aspen Technology presently has a consensus price target of $165.83, indicating a potential upside of 13.00%. Doximity has a consensus price target of $70.78, indicating a potential upside of 16.66%. Given Doximity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than Aspen Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspen Technology and Doximity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $709.38 million 13.79 $319.80 million $3.80 38.62 Doximity $206.90 million 56.10 $50.21 million N/A N/A

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Doximity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Doximity on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments. The Subscription and Software segment offers licensing of process optimization, asset performance management software solutions and associated support services. The Services and Other segment includes professional services, and training. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

