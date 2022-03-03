Reviewing Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) & Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Crexendo pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Crexendo pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Crexendo and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 22.71% 15.58% 13.09% Shenandoah Telecommunications 434.98% 2.07% 0.70%

Risk and Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $16.39 million 4.63 $7.94 million $0.27 15.22 Shenandoah Telecommunications $220.77 million 4.49 $126.72 million $20.89 0.95

Shenandoah Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Shenandoah Telecommunications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crexendo and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shenandoah Telecommunications 1 0 2 0 2.33

Crexendo presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 131.14%. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.73%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Summary

Crexendo beats Shenandoah Telecommunications on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless telephone and data network services. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (“HFC“) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.

