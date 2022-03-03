Reviewing The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares P3 Health Partners and The Pennant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group $390.95 million 1.09 $15.74 million $0.29 51.79

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group 2.03% 12.90% 2.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for P3 Health Partners and The Pennant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Pennant Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

The Pennant Group has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.12%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats P3 Health Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P3 Health Partners (Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

