RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its holdings in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 36,955 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RGC Resources stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. RGC Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

