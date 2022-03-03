Richard W. Loving Sells 900 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BWXT stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

