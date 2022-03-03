Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Raised to GBX 800

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 795 ($10.67) to GBX 800 ($10.73) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RMV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.45) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rightmove to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 753 ($10.10) to GBX 565 ($7.58) in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($8.05) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.93) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 654.44 ($8.78).

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 684.60 ($9.19) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 686.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 708.99. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.87). The company has a market cap of £5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

