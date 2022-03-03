Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives $2,050.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,541.10.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 5,100 ($68.43) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.08. The stock had a trading volume of 138,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,890. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $4.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

