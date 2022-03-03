Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 8.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) shares fell 8.8% during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $116.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rivian traded as low as 61.18 and last traded at 61.63. 349,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,489,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at 67.56.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RIVN. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 123.07.

Get Rivian alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is 73.75.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.