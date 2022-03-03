Robert Gomes Sells 10,000 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total value of C$618,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,627,576.25.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$624,982.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total value of C$467,846.26.

On Friday, December 17th, Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,400,000.00.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$62.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.90. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of C$50.55 and a 12-month high of C$73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$85.00 price objective on Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.42.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

