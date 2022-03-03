Robert S. Ellin Purchases 25,000 Shares of LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) Stock

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LVO stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97. LiveOne Inc has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LiveOne during the third quarter worth $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in LiveOne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in LiveOne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in LiveOne during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

