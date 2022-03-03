Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Shares of ROOT opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.23. Root has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Root by 100.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Root in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Root in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

