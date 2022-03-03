Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 134,248 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $22,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,655,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,893,000 after purchasing an additional 978,105 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 810,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average is $108.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

