Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 87,473 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ross Stores by 185.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.