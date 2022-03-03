Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $93.64. 30,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,195. Ross Stores has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

