Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $89.55, but opened at $95.50. Ross Stores shares last traded at $97.48, with a volume of 19,093 shares changing hands.

The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.92.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

