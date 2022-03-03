Roth Capital Cuts Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $75.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

KOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $457.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.97. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $137.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $85.96.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 and sold 1,013,900 shares worth $10,256,331. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

