Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.05 Million Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710,044 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 621,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NYSE:WLK opened at $111.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.72. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.89.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.