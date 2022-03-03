Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,246 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after buying an additional 448,314 shares during the period.

ECH stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

