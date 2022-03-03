Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target to $27.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 132.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.