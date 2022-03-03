Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $5.91 Million Investment in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 93,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.46% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERTH. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,985,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ERTH opened at $60.49 on Thursday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $78.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28.

