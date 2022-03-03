Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Evotec (ETR:EVT)

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) received a €50.00 ($56.18) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.94% from the stock’s previous close.

EVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on Evotec in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:EVT traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €26.05 ($29.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.29. Evotec has a 1 year low of €23.26 ($26.13) and a 1 year high of €45.83 ($51.49). The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

