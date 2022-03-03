Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,408 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Sealed Air worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,084,000 after acquiring an additional 97,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,770,000 after acquiring an additional 822,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,582,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,719,000 after acquiring an additional 69,002 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Sealed Air stock opened at $66.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Sealed Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.