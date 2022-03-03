Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,409 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,409 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of AECOM worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 473.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

AECOM stock opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

