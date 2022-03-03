Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) to “Outperform”

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$10.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.92% from the company’s current price.

GIP has been the topic of several other reports. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$11.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

CVE GIP opened at C$8.70 on Tuesday. Green Impact Partners has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.41 million and a PE ratio of -52.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.39.

