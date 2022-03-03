RVW Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

CVX stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.93. The company had a trading volume of 734,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,760,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $155.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $303.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

