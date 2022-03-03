RVW Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 141.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,580 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 439,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,413,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,111 shares during the period.

BSCP stock remained flat at $$21.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

