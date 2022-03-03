RWS (LON:RWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $446.00

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 446 ($5.98) and last traded at GBX 446 ($5.98), with a volume of 138722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.17).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.87) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. reduced their target price on RWS from GBX 750 ($10.06) to GBX 745 ($10.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($10.00) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.26) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 747.50 ($10.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 533.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 593.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.36%. RWS’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 599 ($8.04) per share, with a total value of £29,950 ($40,185.16).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

