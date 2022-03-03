Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.22

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.22 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 1262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.
RYAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15.
About Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
