Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.22

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.22 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 1262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

RYAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

