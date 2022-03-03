Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) recently:

2/28/2022 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2022 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $95.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $36.12 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,831,000 after buying an additional 70,599 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 46,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

