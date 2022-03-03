Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) recently:
- 2/28/2022 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/25/2022 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $95.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ SAGE opened at $36.12 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.74.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
