SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Tracey Newell Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 301,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after buying an additional 41,144 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIL. Citigroup raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

