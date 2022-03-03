salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $315.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.23.

CRM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.86. 21,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.88. The company has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

