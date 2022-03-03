Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $161.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.75. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

In other news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

