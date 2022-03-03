Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sanderson Farms have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company benefited from robust execution across live production, sales and processing in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were driven by higher demand and prices for products sold to foodservice customers as well as demand strength for products sold to retail grocery store customers. Additionally, export demand has been favorable. The company continues to invest in boosting offerings and overall product processing capacity. Sanderson Farms has been strengthening its product portfolio by adding to its vast product pipeline. That said, the company's average feed cost per pound increased in the fiscal third quarter, mainly due to corn and soybean prices.”

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $180.43 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $153.44 and a one year high of $200.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 24.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

