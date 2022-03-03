Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SGMO. StockNews.com raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

SGMO opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $202,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 157,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,371 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

