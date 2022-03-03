Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $104.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.56, but opened at $76.01. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $81.15, with a volume of 1,122 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,524,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

