Sareum (LON:SAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $170.00

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.21), with a volume of 9450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion and a PE ratio of -1,625.00.
Sareum Company Profile (LON:SAR)
Read More
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.