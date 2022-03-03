Sareum (LON:SAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $170.00

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.21), with a volume of 9450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion and a PE ratio of -1,625.00.

Sareum Company Profile (LON:SAR)

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

