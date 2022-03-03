Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

SSL opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. Sasol has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sasol by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sasol by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

