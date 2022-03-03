Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.
SSL opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. Sasol has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About Sasol (Get Rating)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
