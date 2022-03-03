Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 318.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 17.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 113,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Mimecast by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after buying an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mimecast by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 31,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Mimecast by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIME stock opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.74, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.43. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

