Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,368 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,711,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 9.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIXT opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 98.96. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

TIXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

