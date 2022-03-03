Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of U.S. Silica worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of SLCA opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.19 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $337,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

