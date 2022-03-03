Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 20,203 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,203 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $150.16 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

