Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 9,860 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

CHNG opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.