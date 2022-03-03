Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, March 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) are going to split on the morning of Friday, March 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $47.32 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,543,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,494,000 after acquiring an additional 46,278 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.