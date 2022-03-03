Scientific Games Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Scientific Games in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the technology company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

SGMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

