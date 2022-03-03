Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Up 4.3%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) shares were up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 11,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 960,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 262,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 797.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 135,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 134,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.