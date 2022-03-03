Scot Christopher Fredo Sells 3,580 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scot Christopher Fredo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Scot Christopher Fredo sold 626 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $21,910.00.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,302.00, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.49. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 215.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,609,000 after purchasing an additional 84,542 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. Northcoast Research began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

