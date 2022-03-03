SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Cut to $220.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 86.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SE. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.86.

Shares of SE stock opened at $117.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.43. SEA has a 52-week low of $111.50 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SEA by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $185,675,000 after purchasing an additional 244,786 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in shares of SEA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $417,670,000 after purchasing an additional 198,381 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SEA by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in SEA by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,978 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

